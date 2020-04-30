New options for Shelter Island tax payers
Shelter Island Receiver of Taxes Annmarie Seddio has announced options for filing taxes during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
The second half of annual taxes are due May 31.
Taxes can be paid online by going to http://egov.basgov.com/shelterisland/ or over the phone with live agents at 1-888-877-0450.
Payments can also be made by mail. The postmark date will be used to determine the payment date.
Mail payments to Annmarie Seddio, Receiver of Taxes, P.O. Box 1854, 38 N Ferry Rd, Shelter Island, NY 11964-1854.