Cuomo: Schools to remain closed through rest of academic year

Shelter Island School. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday announced that schools will remain closed through the rest of the academic year.

“The decisions on the education system are obviously critically important,” the governor said.

Distance learning programs will continue, he said. Decisions on summer school will be made by the end of May, he said.

“No one can predict what the situation will be weeks from now,” he said. “Any decision on summer school will be made at end of month.”

Child care services for essential workers and meal programs will continue. Districts should begin developing plans for an eventual reopening that take into account safeguards. He said there has been no discussion yet on the next academic year.

There are 700 public school districts in the state with 4,800 schools and 2.59 million students, the governor said.