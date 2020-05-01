Obituaries: Beckwith, Sanwald

(Credit: Reporter File Photo)

David Elwood Beckwith

David Elwood Beckwith was born to Sidney E. Beckwith and the late Anita Geraldine Hitaffer Beckwith at Eastern Long Island Hospital on July 9, 1953 and passed away on April 22, 2020 in Weirsdale, Fla.

David was pre-deceased by his wife, Kathleen O’Brien Beckwith. They had no children. David leaves behind his father, Sidney, his sister Cecelia Beckwith-Revitz (Ron), nephew and niece, Ryan and Rachel Revitz and his many beloved cousins of four generations. He also leaves behind many who called him Uncle David from those adopted by his sister through her ministry in the U.S., Uganda, South Africa and Malawi.

David was great at adopting extended family as well, and leaves many who loved him in his neighborhood in San Diego, Calif., especially Ernesto Corona whom he loved like a son and who has given him the joy of being grandpa to his baby boy. Ernesto came to be with David the last few days and helped with his care along with David’s sister and her adopted daughter Rebecca Dunn, Rebecca’s fiancé Stanley Lacey and nephew John Gilligan. Calls came every day as he was loved by so many family and friends alike. He was loved by his Shelter Island family and friends as well as those from his beloved San Diego and newly found friends in Florida.

David was always willing to help a friend and will be remembered for his outgoing nature and his great story telling. He worked after graduation from Shelter Island High School as a plumber assistant and then plumber for LC McGayhey and then moved to San Diego where he used his skills to work at a large shipyard as a steam fitter in both building and repairing large ships for the Navy and commercial cruise ships. His career ended with an injury at work that rendered him disabled, but by then he had achieved the position of foreman over 300 men. He was proud of the work he did and cared for all those who worked under him and by his side.

After the death of his beloved wife he found a deep personal relationship with God through Jesus Christ, his family said. This relationship gave him great peace and assurance that life wasn’t ending but transitioning to a better place in God’s presence. His favorite song became “Ten thousand Reasons.”

There will be memorial services at a later date when Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provide clearance to gather together to celebrate his life.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Lighthouse of Hope for the Nations, Inc., 15471 SE 175th Street, Weirsdale, Fl 32195 or to Heart Revolution Church, 1920 Sweetwater Rd., National City, CA 91950, in his memory, blessing those he loved and served.

Robert V. Sanwald

Robert V. Sanwald, 94, of Hopkinton, Mass. passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 in Golden Pond, Hopkinton. He was the husband of the late Mary P. (Slack) Sanwald, who died in 2008.

Mr. Sanwald was born in East Marion in 1925, the son of the late John and Marguerite (Vail) Sanwald. He graduated as salutatorian of his Shelter Island High School class and then attended Princeton University before enlisting in the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II. As a Corporal/Army Staff Sergeant, he became an electrical and mechanical engineer on B-24 bomber fighter jets.

A longtime resident of Hopkinton, he was employed as a principal mechanical engineer for Polaroid Corp. in Waltham, Mass. for over 20 years.

He enjoyed snowmobiling with his family, gem mining, antiquing, clock and watch collecting, and an occasional trip to the casino. He was an avid reader, especially of maritime novels, and also enjoyed attending estate sales. In later years, his family said, he found it hard to resist a good yard sale.

Mr. Sanwald is survived by three daughters, Linda Rice (Lewis) of Alabama, Nancy McComas (John) of Maryland, and Tracey Flynn (Brian) of Hopedale, Mass.; a sister, Margie Card of Shelter Island; six grandchildren including Brandon and Tyler Flynn; five great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his son William Sanwald.

Funeral services will be private.