Police arrest Greenport man on drug and weapon charges

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

A Greenport man has been arrested by Shelter Island Police Department officers and charged with having a weapon and drug possession.



Travis O. Maker, 38, was taken into custody at 6:30 p.m. Thursday from what police described as a “wooded area” on Shelter Island. Mr. Maker was “found to be with a protected party listed in an Order of Protection to whom he was court-ordered to stay away from.” He was charged with criminal contempt on that charge.



The suspect was subsequently charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and marijuana. He was also found to have an illegal weapon (plastic knuckles) and scales for weighing drugs, police said.



Mr. Maker was detained overnight on Shelter Island and was later arraigned before Suffolk County District Court, police reported, where he was released on his own recognizance and directed to return at a later date.