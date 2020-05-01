Richard’s Almanac: Taking care of ourselves

The new mahogany table, crafted by Bruce Jernick, at the Wades Beach pavilion. (Credit: Richard Lomuscio)

The Shelter Island Senior Citizens Foundation recently made a $7,500 donation to the town to go toward the renovation of the restrooms at Wades Beach. The renovation is currently underway.

The Foundation also voted at its last meeting to give some $2,000 for a picnic table to be placed in the pavilion at the beach.

It turned out that foundation member Bruce Jernick decided to ask carpenter Brian Cass if he could make one. Brian said he’d like to make it out of mahogany and would make a donation of his labor. So the new table is finished thanks to Brian. The cost of the mahogany was some $500.

It sits in the pavilion, ready to be enjoyed. One end has more room so a wheelchair is comfortable there. The Foundation had previously donated the benches for the pavilion spearheaded by the Shelter Island Lions Club.

Meanwhile, Shelter Island Senior Center Director Laurie Fanelli told me that Zoom programs started on April 29 for seniors. There will be daily exercises in chair yoga, chair zumba and chair boxing. There will also be discussions of arts and crafts and music as well as activities from the Alzheimer’s Association.

She also said that 20 computers with WiFi hookups have been donated by the Shelter Island School along with a generous donation from the Lions Club.

“The program will run throughout the COVID-19 quarantine and if it is successful, it will continue for those seniors unable to leave home,” Laurie explained.

And speaking of the COVID-19 situation, I was shocked when I read the daily Long Island statistics last Saturday in Newsday.

The Island total number of infections here has been steady at eight cases for some time. On Saturday the figure jumped to 486. I called the police department and was told that it must be a misprint. Then I got hold of Newsday and they admitted that their numbers got messed up. They printed a correction in Sunday’s paper with seven cases on the chart, but the police department said that is inaccurate and the correct number is eight.

The front page of the New York Post said last Friday that 64% of deaths in the state from the virus were for people over the age of 70. Scary statistics for those of us in our later years.

Laurie told me that this is because as we age our immune system starts to weaken and is not as good at fighting infections as it used to be. That’s why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that the risk of severe complications from COVID-9 is higher for older adults.

There are, however, ways we can help our immune systems, according to Laurie who gave me a sheet with a list of 10 immune system boosters compiled by Merritt Whitley of A Place for Mom.

1. Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water for 20 seconds. Do it before, during and after preparing food. Before eating. After using the toilet. Before and after caring for someone who is sick. And after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

2. Get the flu shot.

3. Eat well-balanced meals. Include fresh fruits and vegetables along with lean meats, fish, poultry, eggs, milk, beans and nuts.

4. Stay active. Regular physical activity and exercise are important.

5. Reduce stress levels and try to relax. Think positively.

6. Be social. It’s important to have contact with others by phone or computer.

7. Get plenty of sleep.

8. Stay hydrated. Drink at least eight or nine glasses of water per day.

9. Limit alcohol consumption.

10. Quit smoking if you have not done so already.