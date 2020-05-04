No Shelter Island Bucks baseball this summer: College league cancels 2020 season

REPORTER FILE PHOTO |

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and regulations on social distancing by the local, state, and federal governments, the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League (HCBL), which includes the Shelter Island Bucks, announced Monday it has canceled the 2020 summer season.

“The board voted unanimously to cancel our season,” said HCBL President Sandi Kruel. “This decision was not taken lightly. But out of an abundance of caution for our players, league staff and residents here on the East End, we all felt it was a necessary one.”

Most of the other collegiate league summer seasons across the country have been canceled.

Ms. Kruel said she wanted to thank the sponsors, volunteers and host families “for their dedication to our success. With their continued support, we’re looking forward to coming back even stronger in 2021.”

Established in 2008, the HCBL has had more than 1,700 players from more than 40 states and several foreign countries play on the East End.

Over 200 players have been selected in the Major League Baseball draft, with 20 reaching the big leagues.