Perlman Music Program unveils new website

Courtesy photo

With virtual connections more important than ever, the Perlman Music Program team has spent seven weeks working remotely, focusing on re-designing their website, perlmanmusicprogram.org, to better connect their musicians and friends on the Island and around the globe.

More than 3,000 viewers have tuned into PMP concerts: messages of art, community, and love directly from PMP’ers in their homes. Students and alumni are working remotely on innovative collaborations. Next step to keep the music alive in these challenging times: taking their Chamber Music Workshop online.

A new feature, PMP from Home, offers easy access to videos of concerts. In the last month, the program has hosted three virtual concerts, providing 125 minutes of music. The Perlman team invites you to check out the new, mobile-friendly website and share your feedback.