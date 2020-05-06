Shelter Island gifts for Mother’s Day

Flowers and plants for Mother’s Day. (Credit: Reporter file photo)

We’re counting down to the day to honor mothers, on Sunday, and it’s not a year for browsing or procrastinating.

Fortunately, Island businesses are at the ready, working within guidelines to offer gifts for pickup or delivery.

• Shelter Island Florist (749-2264), always a mainstay of Mother’s Day giving, is trying to accommodate customers, although the store is not open for buyers to walk in. While her supply is slightly more limited than most years, owner Becky Smith has a supply of attractive plants, for which pickup or delivery can be arranged. A great idea is a gift certificate, which Mom can redeem for future purchases of plants or a delivery of fresh flowers at a time of her own choosing. Shop early; the store is closed on Mother’s Day.

• Cornucopia (749-0171), has a large selection of gifts, from handmade shawls to original works by Island artists. The Mother’s Day cards are disappearing quickly, so don’t wait. Owner Mary Lou Eichhorn is a notary, so the store is permitted to stay open. She also sells masks. She will be there on Mother’s Day until mid-afternoon Sunday.

• Shelter Island Pilates (749-5042): go to shelterislandpilates.com for gift certificates and special offers of pilates, barre and stretch classes with Suzette Smith.

• Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy is always stocked with Yankee Candle gifts, Crabtree & Evelyn toiletries, Shelter Island-themed wear, as well as greeting cards. Not open Sunday, so shop early. (749-0445)

• Havens Store has launched online shopping, with complimentary on-Island delivery. (shelterislandhistorical.org)

• Peeko oysters can be ordered for delivery at 631-408-7281. Pickup is also available at the Peeko Oyster Barn, 58 N. Ferry Road.

• Marie Eiffel Market accepts online orders of gourmet specialties for curbside pickup: marieeiffelmarket.com.

• Commander Cody’s might be the place to order a lobster dinner take-out for Mother’s Day dinner. (749-1851)

• Vine Street (749-3210) is offering takeout from their dinner menu.

• Isola has also been providing takeout dinners, Tuesday to Saturday (749-9036).

• 18 Bay (749-0053) is offering a once-a-week dinner menu featuring Sylvester Manor produce and locally sourced meats and fish as well as vegetarian entrees. Dinner must be ordered by Thursday, May 7 at 6:30 for pickup Saturday evening, for a gourmet Mother’s Day Eve dinner (with great leftovers for Sunday brunch).