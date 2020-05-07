Kids’ Sing Alongs at Home: Sara Mundy hosts virtual sessions

Sara Mundy (Credit: Richard Lomuscio)

Shelter Island musician Sara Mundy will lead a “Sing Along for Littles” on Saturday, May 9 at 11 a.m. Tune in on Zoom and sing and dance at home to favorites like Mr. Sun and Baby Shark.

The following Saturday, May 16, “Sing Along With Sara for Kids” will be offered for older children. Sara Mundy will lead a Zoom singalong of popular songs, including some from favorite movies, at 11 a.m.

For each sing along session, email Terry Lucas at [email protected] for instructions on how to join.