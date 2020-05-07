Who is getting hospitalized? Governor shares new survey data on hospitalizations

Governor Andrew Cuomo at his coronavirus briefing on Tuesday. (Credit: Office of Governor Andrew Cuomo)

In an effort to offer a next level of analysis into the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that more than 100 hospitals across the state have begun submitting new survey information about who is getting hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The governor said preliminary results show the vast majority of cases are coming from people who say they are staying home as social distancing guidelines remain in place.

The early results announced Wednesday, during the governor’s media briefing at Northwell Health’s The Feinstein Institute for Medical Research in Manhasset, was based on information provided about 1,269 patients at 113 New York hospitals over a three-day stretch.

The governor said 18 percent of newly hospitalized patients are coming from Long Island.

“That’s a number that jumps out of you,” he said.

The governor also announced Wednesday that Northwell Health CEO Michael Dowling and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt will play key roles in the “reimagining of New York.”

Mr. Schmidt will lead a blue ribbon commission on how New York can reposition itself for future pandemics, learning from lessons of the coronavirus.

Mr. Dowling will help shape future guidelines for a statewide hospital system during a future health crisis, similar to how hospitals have worked together in recent months.

Here are some of the facts the governor shared about new hospitalizations:

Demographics

Minorities make up a “disproportionate” amount of new cases, the governor said. Men are also still accounting for 52% of hospitalizations. About 96% of fatalities are among New Yorker’s with pre-existing conditions.

Where are they coming from?

Two-thirds of all new patients surveyed live at home. About 18% came from nursing homes and 4% from assisted-living facilities.

The majority of newly hospitalized patients are:

• Not working

• Not traveling

• Live downstate

•Minorities

• Over 50

• Non-essential workers

• Mostly staying home

“That’s only three days, just about 100 hospitals,” the governor said. “This all comes down to what you do to protect yourself.”

Wearing masks, using hand sanitizer and staying home are still the three most important things you can do, Mr. Cuomo concluded.

Ultimately, the governor said the number of new cases — 2,239 statewide — is “still problematic” and symbolic of “a painfully slow plateau.” And he said with information constantly changing, the problem remains even larger than the data indicates.

“You have to deal with facts and deal with data and use that to guide you,” he said. “[That is] even more important during times of high emotion.”

Bellone reports decline in hospitalizations in Suffolk County

After reporting hospitalization increases on consecutive days, County Executive Steve Bellone said Wednesday that the number of patients in Suffolk hospitals has declined.

Mr. Bellone said 85 patients were discharged Tuesday into Wednesday and the overall decline was by a total of 62 patients. There are now 773 COVID-19 patients in area hospitals.

“That is a great result today,” he said. “I’m very happy to see that and particularly happy to see the number of the decline. Sixty-two is a significant increase.”

The number of intensive care patients also declined.