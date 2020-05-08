Featured Shelter Island Reporter Letter to the Editor for the week

ELEANOR P. LABROZZI PHOTO

Fireworks canceled

To the Editor:

It is with great sadness that we announce the cancellation of the 63rd annual Shelter Island Fireworks for 2020.

We have a deep love for this island and make this decision with all of you in mind.

The health and safety of our fellow Islanders is the single most important priority as we all stand together against an invisible enemy.

We look forward to putting on an epic show for 2021 where we can celebrate as an island, together. Stay safe, stay well and please support local businesses.

The Shelter Island Fireworks board: Brett Surerus, Kelly Surerus, Catherine Brigham, Nicholas Morehead, Susie Dempsey & Mary Dubitsky

Editor’s note

A letter to the editor (“Non-essential,” April 30) accused owners of a store on Bridge Street of calling the police about someone selling T-shirts, complaining they were not an essential business. The owners were unaware of the incident, and in fact, were not even on the Island at the time.