Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Edward Mangiarotti



Edward Mangiarotti passed away peacefully at his home on Shelter Island on April 30, 2020.



Son of Romeo and Lena Mangiarotti, Ed was born in New York City on June 21, 1926.



A retired physical education teacher and coach at South Huntington Schools. Ed enjoyed his 33 years of retirement on Shelter Island with Joan, his beloved wife of 67 years.



Ed was the loving father to Pamela (Ric), Celeste (Steven) and Edward (Carolyn), and adoring grandfather to Victoria, Meredith, Henry, Clayton, Margot, Rose, Isabella and Teddy.