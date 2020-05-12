COVID puts the brakes on car show

(Credit: Beverlea Walz)

The need to maintain social distancing during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has led to a decision to cancel the 2020 car show.

This popular event, customarily co-hosted by the Shelter Island Historical Society and Shelter Island Fire Department, had been slated for Saturday, June 27. This would have been the Eighth Annual Car Show, featuring vintage, historical, rare collectible cars and fire trucks, drawing a crowd of collectors, fans and families.

Instead of postponing to a later date, organizers decided to plan on hosting the event at this time next year.