Shelter Island Police Department blotter

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Summonses

V. R. Felisberto of Central Islip was driving on Manwaring Road on May 8 when he was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign. He was also given a summons for aggravated unlicensed operation — a misdemeanor.

On May 9, Nicholas C. Wityk of New York City was stopped by police on North Menantic Road and given four tickets — for failure to keep right, driving an unregistered vehicle, operating without insurance, and for having improper plates.

Distracted driving enforcement and traffic stops were conducted in the Center and Menantic on May 7, 9 and 11, resulting in four tickets and one warning.

Accidents

A minor accident occurred on May 9 when Everest David Wein of Shelter Island was pulling out of a parking space on Grand Avenue in the Heights. His back right bumper hit the license plate bracket of a parked vehicle belonging to Cesar J. Torrealba of Shelter Island. Mr. Wein agreed to pay for the damage to Mr. Torrealba’s vehicle.

Other reports

A caller reported receiving a possibly fraudulent check in the mail on May 5. The same day, police received an anonymous call about a boat at a Silver Beach mooring. The Police Department confirmed that the mooring was legal, in the appropriate location and with a valid town mooring permit.

Police were told about an obstruction in a Center fire lane on May 5, where a concrete parking barrier had been placed at the end of the roadway earlier by workers. The Highway Department was notified.

Two complaints were received on May 7 and 9 that several youths were skateboarding at the skate park. They were advised by officers on both occasions that the skate park was closed and they were not authorized to be there.

An officer noticed a locked vehicle with its lights on parked in the Heights on May 7. Attempts to contact the owner were unsuccessful. On that date, a group of young people were gathered at a beach in Hay Beach. There was no alcohol involved and they were keeping a social distance of at least 6 feet. They were asked to make sure the area was cleaned up before leaving.

Police were notified on May 8 about a possible order of protection violation and a lack of social distancing. An officer confirmed that an order of protection was not in effect and that the caller would need to physically observe that the parties involved were not social distancing in order for the police to issue any warnings.

A small skiff, tied to a dock in West Neck, was reported almost submerged with its outboard half under water. Police contacted the owner on May 9.

A caller told police on May 9 that there was a beach fire at Reel Point on Ram Island. An officer found a small campfire and grill on the beach but the owner had already left.

Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute in the Heights on May 9 and also looked into a case of financial fraud on that day.

On May 10, police received an anonymous report of a gathering of about 10 people in the Heights who were not practicing social distancing, contrary to New York State Executive Order 202. An officer found only one person at the location.

A second Executive Order complaint was received from a caller on May 11 concerning landscapers installing a cement wall in the Center. An officer interviewed the owner who said the workers were only repairing cracks in the wall. The two workers were keeping the appropriate distance from each other and wearing masks.

A caller reported a large amount of water flowing down a West Neck driveway on May 11. An officer notified the owner who said the pool was being drained.

In other incidents during the week, police responded to a false 911 call, opened a vehicle with the keys locked inside, conducted a well-being check and helped a resident in the home.

Animals

Dogs at large in the Center were returned to their owners by officers on May 5 and 9. A lost dog was found in Silver Beach on May 11.

Barking dogs in West Neck were reported on May 7, but no dogs were seen or heard barking when police arrived. An off-duty animal control officer had been in the vicinity for 45 minutes and observed no violations. The owner was reminded that he could be given a summons if the barking violates town code.

A sick fox was reported under a porch in South Ferry; the caller was advised to contact pest control. A baby fox on Ram Island appeared to be in distress, but the area was searched with negative results. An officer responded to a call about a sick raccoon in Hay Beach but was unable to find it.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported two patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital on May 8 and 11; a third call on May 6 did not require an EMS response.