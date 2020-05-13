Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Sidney Elwood Beckwith

Sid Beckwith

Sidney (Sid) Elwood Beckwith, born July 19, 1918, passed away peacefully at Brandley Hospice House in Summerfield, Fla. on May 9, 2020.



Sid was well known for his lifetime achievements in sports, from his early years of playing team sports at Shelter Island High School, to his running 10K races on Shelter Island and in Florida, and his acclaimed golfing records.



Sid loved golf and always kept honest and accurate records. At the time of his death he had shot his age or better 1,464 times and had all the signed score cards to prove it. His sports achievements at his age had him dubbed as “the Iron Man.”



He started his work career as a bank teller at Brooklyn Dime Savings Bank. When World War II broke out, he resigned to join the Army to defend his country.

After the war he returned to his beloved Shelter Island and worked as a plumber at first, but decided a career in public health was his destiny and spent a season in a training school on sanitation in Buffalo, N.Y., before returning to Shelter Island and a job with the Suffolk County Department of Health.



He worked his way up, achieving a senior sanitarian position as one of only three in the state without a masters degree. He had significant accomplishments while in the department, including cleaning up Suffolk County labor camps and improving the quality of life of migrant workers and their families.



He retired after 26 years in the department and dabbled in real estate for a few years, but then realized he could fill his time by golfing and playing bridge and did both well.



Sid was pre-deceased by his wife of then-55 years, Anita Geraldine Beckwith (Gerri) and his son David Beckwith, who just passed away on April 22, 2020.



He is survived by his daughter, Cecelia Beckwith-Revitz (Ron), grandson, Ryan Revitz, granddaughter, Rachel Revitz ( Ricky) and adopted grandsons, John, Jacob and Joseph Gilligan, and his beloved nieces and nephews who comprised five generations, including Charlotte Beckwith Perez (Bob), Diane Beckwith Kilb (Alfred), Charles Sidney Beckwith (Ann), Melanie Beckwith Mitchell (Ron) and all of their children and grandchildren.



He also has many adopted grandchildren from Africa and the U.S. from the ministry of his daughter, who call him their grandpa or Jaja.



A funeral service was held in Florida at Life Church AG where he had been attending and ministered over the last few years.



Funeral arrangements on Shelter Island have not been formalized.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Lighthouse of Hope for the Nations, Inc. 15471 SE 175th Street, Weirsdale, FL 32195 or Life Church AG Missions, 4001 Picciola Road, Fruitland Park, FL 34731, or Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation, P.O. Box 547, Shelter Island, NY 11964.