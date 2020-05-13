Town onboard with state procedures on contact tracing for COVID

(Credit: Tara Smith)

Shelter Island Public Information Officer Det. Sgt. Jack Thilberg has released iformation on contact tracing.

The release reads: “New York State will hire and train a team of staff working remotely to support the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) and Local Health Departments (LHDs) to perform COVID-19 contact tracing in communities across New York State.

“The aim of this initiative will be to call every person diagnosed with COVID-19, establish all contacts of this person, and proceed to call and maintain ongoing communication with every contact.

“In addition, the team will support the isolation and quarantine of individuals, as appropriate in cooperation with the LHD. This includes virtual needs checks and referral to community resources as needed.

“This contact tracing initiative is in tandem with statewide-wide efforts to increase testing, improve communication and knowledge of effective strategies to reduce transmission, and implementation of isolation and quarantine. This will fortify efforts to control the pandemic in New York State.”

For more information and an online application go to:

https://careers-pcgus.icims.com/jobs/5244/contact-tracer/job?mobile=false&width=1140&height=500&bga=true&needsRedirect=false&jan1offset=-300&jun1offset=-240