One more Shelter Island confirmed case of COVID-19

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Rocky Mountain Laboratories, NIH photo This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange) — also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19 — isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab.

Police Chief Jim Read said at this week’s Town Board work session that the town had added another confirmed case of COVID-19 coronavirus. This brings the number of confirmed cases on Shelter Island to nine.

Of the nine cases, two have passed away — Forrest Compton and Kevin Brooks — two are active, and the remaining five, based on 14-day monitoring, isolation and other Suffolk County Department of Health Services (DOHS) guidelines, may be considered cleared.

“Keep in mind the Suffolk County DOHS does not remove confirmed positives from the map and does not report cleared case to the Town, ” Chief Read said.