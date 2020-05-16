Shelter Island Library offers botany, bugs and books

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

The library is offering a wide variety of programs for children and adults, with something to interest — virtually — everyone.

An online art program, Artsea Kids, will be offered on May 19 at 3 p.m. Art and science instructor Carolyn Munaco will guide participants in creating marine-themed art, using materials found in your home.

Children in grades K-6 can join an online program on May 15 at 3 p.m. to explore the amazing world of insects including body structure, insect lifestyles, habitats, adaptations and the role insects play as pollinators and recyclers.

On May 22, at 3 p.m., K-6 students will transform into botanists to observe the plant life cycle and learn about all parts of the plant — even the ones we eat all the time.

Explore how sustainable agriculture can begin right in your backyard. Each of these classes is limited to 25 students. To register for either class, email David Beales at [email protected]

A free coding club is offered for students interested in learning to code, or learning more about coding with a group of peers and instructors. Join by using this link about.vidcode.com/virtual-coding-club. The virtual club meets every Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Adults who enjoy mystery books can slake their thirst via Zoom on Monday, May 18 at 5 p.m. The Mystery Book Club will focus on “Death in a Desert Land,” by Andrew Wilson. Fans of Agatha Christie mysteries will be pleased to learn that she is the heroine of this stylish novel. Email Jocelyn Ozolins at [email protected] to join.

Shakespeare in Community will be online on Saturday, May 23 at 12:30 p.m. Writer Becky Coles will discuss “Antony and Cleopatra,” Shakespeare’s tragedy of the passionate but doomed romance of the legendary lovers. Email Jocelyn at [email protected] for Zoom link.