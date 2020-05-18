Around the Island

News from Perlman Program Memorial Day Concert online

By Susan Carey Dempsey

Maestro Itzhak Perlman during the orchestral performance at the silver anniversary gala of the Perlman Music program last August. (Credit: Courtesy photo

This Memorial Day, the Perlman Music Program will be re-launching their Stires-Stark Alumni Recitals online. Alumnus and faculty member Sean Lee, violin, will share an engaging and interactive program on social media.

Mark your calendar for Monday, May 25 at 2:30 p.m. and visit perlmanmusicprogram.org for access.

The New York Times and CNN have recognized Project: Music Heals Us, founded by PMP alumna Molly Carr, for bringing music to COVID-19 patients. PMP alumni Andrew Janss, Michelle Ross, Miki-Sophia Cloud, and Oded Hadar are also part of this initiative.

This September, Francesca dePasquale joins the Pre-College violin faculty at The Juilliard School. PMP congratulates Ms.dePasquale.

Related Content