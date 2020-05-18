News from Perlman Program Memorial Day Concert online

Maestro Itzhak Perlman during the orchestral performance at the silver anniversary gala of the Perlman Music program last August. (Credit: Courtesy photo

This Memorial Day, the Perlman Music Program will be re-launching their Stires-Stark Alumni Recitals online. Alumnus and faculty member Sean Lee, violin, will share an engaging and interactive program on social media.

Mark your calendar for Monday, May 25 at 2:30 p.m. and visit perlmanmusicprogram.org for access.

The New York Times and CNN have recognized Project: Music Heals Us, founded by PMP alumna Molly Carr, for bringing music to COVID-19 patients. PMP alumni Andrew Janss, Michelle Ross, Miki-Sophia Cloud, and Oded Hadar are also part of this initiative.

This September, Francesca dePasquale joins the Pre-College violin faculty at The Juilliard School. PMP congratulates Ms.dePasquale.