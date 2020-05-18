Shelter Island Town offers Zoom poetry meeting to soothe the soul and stay connected

These devices provide comfort and inspiration while unlocking the imagination. (Credit: Martin Burke)

The Shelter Island Community Connection, an opportunity to join friends and neighbors online to support and suggest ways of coping with COVID-19 isolation, will convene by Zoom on Tuesday May 19 at a new time: 6 p.m.

The Tuesday session is the latest in a series organized by Town Social Worker Lucille Buergers. This week, back by special request, it will feature “Bubbie Brown and the Poets of Well-Being.”

Ms. Buergers announced a return performance of local East End poets Susan Dingle, Nina Yavel and Maggie Bloomfield along with some of their friends and “Bubbie” Brown of Poetry Street.

The suggested theme is “Hope springs eternal”or “While there’s life, there’s hope.”

(Also, feel free to share a poem of your choice).

Contact [email protected] for further information.