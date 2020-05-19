Camp Quinipet canceled for 2020

Campers at Quinipet (Courtesy photo).

The Reporter has received a letter to the editor announcing the cancellation of programs this summer.

To the Editor:

In light of the uncertainty of COVID-19 in the Long Island region, Quinipet, like so many other East End resources, has been faced with a difficult decision. As a team we have searched for a safe and responsible way to open this summer and welcome the children of our community, but the facts and risks are insurmountable. Therefore, it is with heavy hearts that we have made the decision to cancel all camp programs this summer. We are heartbroken, but the safety of our campers, staff and the Shelter Island community is paramount.

We have taken the opportunity to reach out to our local town leaders and have notified them of Quinipet’s status this summer season. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and if there becomes a time when we can responsibly offer any programming to our local community, we will jump at the opportunity to provide a safe environment for campers to come and enjoy all that Quinipet has to offer.

Any additional questions or inquiries can be directed to the Camp office by emailing [email protected]

Many thanks to the Shelter Island Reporter for your leadership in keeping our community informed and connected, especially in these challenging times.

Stay well and stay in touch.

Brooke Bradley

Executive Director, Quinipet Camp & Retreat Center