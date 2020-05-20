Shelter Island Police Department blotter

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Joseph M. Lupo of Shelter Island was driving on South Midway Road on May 12 when he was stopped by police and given a summons for operating a vehicle with visibility distorted by broken glass.

On May 14, Adam Dunhill of Pelham, N.Y. was issued two tickets on North Ferry Road for having an unregistered trailer and inadequate or no brake lights.

Wendy Monninger of Norton, Mass. was ticketed on South Ferry Road on May 15 for operating a vehicle while using a portable electronic device.

Also on May 15, Kevin M. McCafferty of Shelter Island was stopped on Cobbetts Lane and given two summonses for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree and for operating while his registration was suspended/revoked. The next day Mr. McCafferty was stopped again, on North Midway Road, for aggravated unlicensed operation.

Cesar A. Vasquez-Granda of Roselle, N.J. was ticketed on New York Avenue on May 16 for disobeying a traffic control device. On May 17, Christ A. Dimitropoulos of New York City was driving on Brander Parkway when he was issued a summons for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Police conducted 21 distracted driving enforcement and traffic stops in the Center, Menantic, South Ferry, Silver Beach and the Heights between May 12 and 18, resulting in nine tickets and 13 verbal warnings. Two parking tickets in West Neck were also issued to fishermen.

OTHER REPORTS

An anonymous caller told police on May 12 that an unoccupied vehicle had been idling for several hours at a Longview location. When an officer arrived the motor was no longer running and the owner said she had forgotten to turn off the ignition.

On May 13, a caller reported hearing someone yelling, either inside the home or in the backyard. An officer responded, searched the residence and property and found no signs of any criminal activity.

Police heard anonymously on May 14 that young people were skateboarding in the Heights. An officer located three of them, advised them not to skate at that location and talked about safety concerns. On May 17, two young people jumped the fence at the skate park and were skateboarding and playing music. An officer gave them a verbal warning about trespassing and advised them that a return to the park could result in an arrest.

On May 14, a caller asked police to contact the person sending unwanted Facebook messages and to advise the individual to refrain from doing so. An officer contacted the last known number for the suspect with negative results.

Also on the 14th, a person driving by the Recycling Center reported seeing a blue flame coming from the hazmat area. An officer responded and saw flame coming from a torch, mounted on a pole connected to a propane bottle, aimed towards the sky. An employee explained that this was a normal practice and the flame would go out when the bottle was empty.

A residential alarm was set off in the Center on May 14. An incorrect code had been entered by mistake.

A caller reported on May 15 that two vehicles had been parked along a right of way in West Neck for about 10 days. Officers located the owner who said they were parked there due to construction at the residence and lack of parking space.

On May 15, an abandoned trailer was reported parked on Ram Island. The owner was advised to remove it. Also on that day, a caller reported that a person was holding a vehicle at an unknown location. If the vehicle was not returned, the caller would report it as stolen or pursue a grand larceny charge.

A person called police from Hay Beach on May 15 to report his friend was kite-boarding and seemed to be in trouble. An officer saw the kite-boarder in the middle of the channel, struggling and unable to make it to shore. A police marine unit responded and picked up the person. Medical attention was refused.

A West Neck neighbor reported seeing on May 15 an open window shutter and noticed the entry door had been forced open. Police are investigating a case of criminal trespass.

A Ram Island caller told police on May 15 that he had stored his boat and trailer in Greenport for the winter and had noticed now that the trailer plates were missing. He was advised to contact the Southold police since the incident was not within the Shelter Island police’s jurisdiction.

On May 16, police received a report that people were possibly digging shellfish in West Neck; the caller wanted them checked for town permits. An officer interviewed everyone on the beach; no one had shellfish in their possession and all had valid fishing licenses.

A caller complained on May 16 about a large party with loud music in Cartwright. The party was a family gathering; police advised the owner to lower the music.

Police received a report of gunshots in Hay Beach on May 16. The area was canvassed with negative results.

A caller told police on May 17 that two vehicles had parked overnight in Silver Beach with garbage overflowing out of a nearby garbage can. An officer said the vehicles were legally parked and that the Highway Department would remove the garbage. The officer noted that five more vehicles had pulled up and parked legally. All had valid fishing licenses.

Another complaint on May 17 referred to dead fish and garbage on the beach in Silver Beach. An officer did not observe either but checked several fishermen who all had valid licenses and met state regulations for caught fish.

Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute in Menantic on May 17 and followed up on a prior domestic dispute in the Center on May 18.

A caller reported a smell of gas from a service station in the Center on May 18. An employee explained the gas tanks were being filled.

In other reports, police investigated two 911 calls, checked on the well-being of a person, assisted a resident in the home, opened a vehicle with the keys locked inside and responded to a lost and found report.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

On May 12, a caller reported an osprey nest on a dock in Dering Harbor. An officer advised the caller that ospreys were a species of special concern and the nest could not be disturbed.

Dogs at large was reported in the Center on May 14 and in West Neck on May 18; they were returned to their owners by the responding officers.

On May 15, a caller told police there was an injured eastern blue bird at a Center location. An officer assured the caller that the bird would fly away and later it did, the caller said.

Police received an e-mail on May 17 about a dog in Silver Beach left outside to bark for hours on end. The person was advised to call rather than e-mail the next time that happened.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported four people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on May 12, 13, 16 and 18. EMS teams also responded to two cases on May 12 and 16 where medical attention was refused.