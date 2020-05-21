Shelter Island eateries are ready for summer

Will Halloran, enjoying his first taste of summer at the Tuck Shop.(Credit: Courtesy photo)

There may be several signals, official or not, that the summer season is about to begin, but few people will quarrel with this one: The Tuck Shop is open.

Under new ownership, the ice cream emporium is in the same spot on Menantic Road as it has occupied for years.

John Sieni has taken over the shop served for generations by Pat Sulahian. Social distancing is being observed, but otherwise it looks very much the same. With or without sprinkles.

The Ram’s Head Inn is offering takeout (and all entrees for frontline healthcare workers are on the house). Order at 749-0811. The inn is livestreaming on its website (theramsheadinn.com) performances by favorite Island musicians. 18 Bay offers takeout meals for Saturday nights. Call 749-0053, text 6317023643 or email [email protected] to order by Thursday at 6 p.m.

If it’s got to be pizza, there’s a new answer: Shelter Island Slice. Francesco (Frank) Venesina worked with his parents at the long popular Conca D’Oro pizzeria in Sag Harbor, and has now opened Shelter Island Slice. Call 749-9292 for pickup — at 3 North Ferry Road — or delivery.

The stalwarts who have kept us fed through the winter are ready for more customers, too. STARs Cafe offers takeout, from scones and coffee to soups and sandwiches. Call your order in to 749-5345 and it will be ready when you arrive.

Maria’s Kitchen has Mexican specialties for takeout service. 749-5450. Isola has been serving takeout over the winter and is now open Tuesday through Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. Call 749-9036 to place to-go orders. Vine Street Cafe orders can be placed by phone 749-3210 ext 4 or at the website vinestreetcafe.com. Commander Cody’s continues to offer takeout specialties: 749-1851. Don’t forget our Island’s own Peeko Oysters, for pickup at 58 N. Ferry Rd. or delivery, by texting 631-408-7281.

Marie Eiffel’s Market is offering takeout only, Thursday through Monday 9 to 5 plus Tuesday Pizza Dinner and Wednesday Chicken Dinner. Visit the website (marieeiffelmarket.com) to order for curbside delivery.

At the always busy and popular Eagle Deli, call ahead for takeout — 749-5363 — to avoid waiting.

Islanders know that Elli’s Country Store at 35 S. Ferry Road serves up great sandwiches and other treats to go. Call to order at 749-2844. And speaking of Islanders, that popular spot is continuing to offer takeout and delivery. Call 631-749-1998.