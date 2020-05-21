Shelter Island Library’s Zoom trivia rolls along; battle of the brains on Saturday

Quizmaster Bob DeStefano (Credit: Reporter file photo)

The online trivia quiz hosted by quizmaster extraordinaire Bob DeStefano has become one of the library’s most popular activities to keep Islanders engaged and entertained while at home.

The competition returns on Saturday, May 23 at 5 p.m. It’s called Zoom Trivia Happy Hour, so contestants are welcome to enjoy their favorite libations as they test their knowledge against their friends and neighbors.

Last week’s winner was Bill Seeberg, playing alone, although some contestants form teams. “We had a full house,” said Bob DeStefano, “and all the past winners were present.”

It’s fun, it’s free and it’s face time with friends. Email Library Director Terry Lucas at [email protected] to get the link and Zoom in.