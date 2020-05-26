Shelter Island Police make two arrests over the weekend

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

On Sunday, May 24, at 2 p.m., Maria B. Sinchi, 46, of Queens, was arrested and charged with trespassing on private property and refusing to leave, according to police reports.

Ms. Sinchi was instructed to return to Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date and time.

Just after midnight, Monday, May 25, Robert H. Moderelli, 20, of Pelham, N.Y., was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Mr. Moderelli was released and instructed to return to Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date and time.