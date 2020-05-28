Bootleggers Alley back on Town Board’s agenda

The beach at Bootleggers Alley on Sunday of Memorial Day weekend. (Credit: Don Bindler)

The Town Board addressed an issue at Wednesday’s work session that has sparked strong reactions in the town — off-Island visitors in large numbers staying all day at the beach at Bootleggers Alley to fish and picnic.

Councilman Jim Colligan, who lives in Silver Beach, has reported, along with others, that the majority of visitors are mostly Spanish-speaking families. Last weekend there were reports of 50 to 100 people on the beach.

One problem has been parking, which the board addressed last week by designating parking on one side of the street as resident-only; part of the other side of the street near the boat ramp and fire lane will be off limits to parking; and public parking will only be available farther along toward Nostrand Parkway.

The other issue is complaints that on weekends the visitors use vegetation near the beach as toilets.

Supervisor Gerry Siller read a statement Wednesday that said people have a right to be on the beach and fish, and that most of the visitors have been “courteous and responsible.” But he emphasized that public sanitation and health couldn’t be compromised and the town will be putting two portable toilets in the area. Also, signage will be put in Spanish and English calling for social distancing and staying on the part of the beach where it is legal to fish and congregate.

Police Chief Jim Read said that on weekends officers with a translator will make patrols and inform people “there is no excuse not to use the bathrooms.” The officers will be “strong in their delivery” to use the sanitary facilities.

“We welcome people,” the chief said, “but we want them to follow the rules.”

Mr. Colligan said there “is no easy way to address everyone’s concerns,” and the town can’t be “discriminatory.” He was present at the beach this past weekend, he said, and noted that it was kept clean by those using it, except for a number of dead and decomposing fish.

Councilman Albert Dickson asked residents “not to make this a racial issue.”

Food Truck

The Islander restaurant’s food truck will be at Crescent Beach Saturday, serving its regular fare. It will be towed to a spot at the bottom of the hill on Shore Road, as it runs next to the beach just beyond the bathroom. Social distancing and all safety precautions will be made, said co-owner Chris Chobar. Customers will be separated to give their orders and pick up their food in separate locations. Utensils and napkins will be included so there will be no public stations for those items and no service on the beach, but only at the truck.

Master Plan

At the regular Town Board meeting this Friday, May 29, members will vote on approving a draft of a detailed “Project Management Plan,” a roadmap for a Comprehensive Plan for the town.

A municipality’s Comprehensive Plan dictates policy on multiple fronts, including development, land use, the environment, transportation, housing and other aspects of community life. In 1994, a Comprehensive Plan was adopted by a Town Board resolution. A seven-month effort of discussion and research in 2008 produced an update to that plan, but the board rejected it.

Councilman Mike Bebon is spearheading the effort, and Islander Edward Hindin, who will be the project manager to oversee producing a Comprehensive Plan, has outlined the methods and procedures to achieve the goal. Residents will be part of the process and there will be regular reports on progress and a goal of complete transparency.

The timeline set forth is to get authority from the board to proceed on Friday; “mobilization” by September; completion of a draft by June 2021; approval by the board in October 2021; and implementation in December of that year.

Members will be charged with securing $50,000 this year to pay an outside consultant and an estimated $100,000 next year. The initial sum is to be included in the process of searching for a consultant, said Mr. Bebon, to let prospective applicants know the town is serious about producing a plan. The larger sum is to complete the project.

The councilman also noted that the figures were approximate, and could be lower. There will also be a need for administrative materials and a clerk assigned to the proceedings, he added.

The resolution to be voted on Friday to establish the “Project Management Plan” doesn’t have a budget attached.

Grants are available for municipalities putting together a Comprehensive Plan, Mr. Hindin said, which can greatly offset the amount of money the town will have to spend. Mr. Bebon added that his colleagues should look at “this as an investment, not an expense. An investment in our future” that “will guide our budgets.”

All members seem onboard with the idea, but money is a concern. Mr. Colligan urged his colleagues to find a way to fund the project. But Mr. Siller and Councilwoman Amber Brach-Williams were wary of the cost. The supervisor, addressing, Ms. Brach-Williams said, “Amber, we need to sit down and sharpen our pencils.”

Census

Mr. Bebon again urged all Islanders to provide information to the national census. Since the census doesn’t mail forms to post office boxes — the only available mail delivery on the Island — Mr. Bebon has advised filing online or over the phone. He has stressed the importance that Shelter Island’s population be counted, since federal funds, along with state and local representation, depends on an accurate count of the population.

The Island has “lagged behind,” Mr. Bebon said, noting that the response rate on Shelter Island has been 9.3%, while the response rate for other municipalities, the state and the county has been in the 50% to 60% range.

Online or over-the-phone filing takes about 15 minutes, the councilman has said, and only one member of each household is required to submit information. To file online, go to my2020census.gov and for phone submissions call 844-330-2020 for English speakers and 844-468-2020 for Spanish speakers.