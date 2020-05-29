Library events this week for children, teens and adults

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

A virtual touch tank for children will be offered on Wednesday, June 3 at 3 p.m. It will feature interactions with various species that call Long Island waters home. Maximum 30 participants. To register contact David Beales at [email protected]

Teens are invited to a Teen Discord Meetup. Librarians know all about discord, says Youth Librarian David Beales. Meet up with people you haven’t seen for a while and chat with David and Mary. Email [email protected] for instruction on how to join.

The Great Decisions discussion will be held on Zoom Thursday, June 4 at 6 p.m. The topic is Climate Change and the World’s Oceans. A video is available before the discussion at bit.ly/greatdecisions2020youtube. Send an email with