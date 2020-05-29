Stay-at-home recommendation lifted; town calls off 14 day self-quarantine request

(Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

Shelter Island has lifted its recommendation that second homeowners, or any arrivals on the Island, self-quarantine for two weeks to protect against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Public Information Officer Sgt. Jack Thilberg noted that Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared that Long Island had transitioned to “Phase 1” of a series of steps taken to reopen the economy and public spaces. Phase 1 includes manufacturing, construction, wholesale business and curbside pick-up from retail stores.

“In light of this transition, the Town of Shelter Island has rescinded its requirement that all new arrivals … quarantine themselves for 14 days.”

Officer Thilberg said those who have been exposed to someone with the virus, or who have tested positive themselves, or have symptoms “are still required to self-isolate for 14 days.”

He urged all Islanders to “remain vigilant in proper social distancing practices, which require you to wear a face mask or covering if you are unable to distance yourself at least 6 feet or more away from others.”

To date, the Island has had nine reported cases of the virus. Two have died from the illness — Forrest Compton and Kevin Brooks — and two are active cases. The remaining five cases, based on the 14-day monitoring isolation policy and other Suffolk County Department of Health Services guidelines, may be considered closed, according to Police Chief Jim Read, the emergency management coordinator for the town.