School Board completes budget hearings; voting by mail up to June 9

Shelter Island School. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

At its May 27 meeting, the Shelter Island Board of Education advanced the 2020-2021 budget toward a vote by the public. A public hearing, the second held by the Board, was adjourned after no questions from the public were submitted.

The proposed budget is $12.15 million, with the taxpayers paying $10.36 million.

The budget now goes to the public for a vote. Absentee ballots have been mailed to all registered voters and must be returned by June 9.

In addition to mailing ballots, voters can deposit their ballots in a box at the school’s School Street door on Election Day up to 5 p.m.

Teams of inspectors will assemble at the school gym at 5:01, when the opening and counting of the ballots will be livestreamed on GoogleMeet. The results will be announced at 7 p.m.