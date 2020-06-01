Mashomack Musings: Pink Lady’s Slipper

Pink Lady’s Slipper blossom (Credit: Alex Novarro

As you leave the Visitor Center area of Mashomack and climb the first hill on the Red Trail, there’s a special treat waiting for you at the top. Much of the year the two small wire cages look somewhat unremarkable. But from mid-May until early June, a native orchid known as the pink lady’s slipper is blooming within the protective exclosures.

This distinctive plant is unique in several ways. The bulbous blossom is pollinated by bees that push their way into the tight opening, lured by the bright color and a sweet scent. However, there is no nectar and bees may learn to avoid the flower, leading to low fertilization rates.

Once established, the hardy perennial can live 20 years or more, but their small seeds take several years to become a mature flower. Lady’s slippers require a mycorrhizal fungus found in the soil to break open the seed casing. The fungus stays associated with the roots, passing on nutrients. As the flower matures, the fungus gets its payback by absorbing nutrients from the orchid’s roots.

This symbiotic relationship is common in orchid species. Because this life-giving partnership is a delicate one and easily disturbed, transplanting pink lady slippers is actively discouraged. Transplant success is less than 5%. Like all orchid species in New York State, Pink Lady’s Slippers are on the state protected list. Like many wildflowers, lady slippers used to be more common, but development and deer have decreased their numbers.

Such a finicky and vulnerable flower is rarely found in gardens, so you need to head into the great outdoors to find it. Coming across the bright blossom is a delight, and a reminder that protecting susceptible species is a benefit for both the plant and for us.