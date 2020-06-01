Town Board grants business licenses at beach; credit cards now accepted by town offices

At its regular meeting Friday, the Town Board passed laws on issues it had been discussing for several weeks.

New parking regulations were voted on unanimously for Bootleggers Alley, which has seen a large influx of visitors at the beach for the past few weekends. The new regulations will regulate visitor parking and ensure parking for residents with a town sticker.

The board granted licenses to two commercial ventures at Crescent Beach. Venture Out, the paddleboard rental business, which has been a summer fixture at the beach, and the Islander restaurant, which sought a license to operate a food truck at the beach, were both granted approvals unanimously.

Also passed unanimously was a resolution allowing residents to use credit cards at town offices. Accepting credit cards now are the Recreation Department, the Town Clerk’s Office, the Police Department, the Building Department and Highway Department/Landfill.

The board accepted the appointments of Susan Binder and Giovanna Ketcham to the Recreation Commission; Scott Campbell was reappointed to the Deer & Tick Committee; and Cocoa Lee Thuman was appointed to serve as provisional assessment clerk, retroactive to May 23, 2020. All were passed unanimously.