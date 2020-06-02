Shelter Island Lions Club steps up with funds for those need

The Shelter Island Lions Foundation has announced it is allocating funds to help Island residents who have suffered due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

With many Island businesses shut down to stop the spread of the virus, the Lions said that the organization has set up a committee to get financial assistance to individuals and small businesses in need.

The foundation said in a press release that the committee will “dispense funds to families, individuals and small businesses who need financial assistance for food, clothing, medical expenses, fuel, utilities, and other basic living expenses.”

The Lions noted that the organization has seen an outpouring of “generous donations for COVID-19 relief.”

Those in need of assistance, or those who know people who are struggling, are asked to email requests, in English or Spanish, to [email protected] or by phone at 631-209-7452. Those seeking assistance are asked to “provide a brief description of the amount and specific assistance requested. The committee will quickly review and respond to each request. All information received will be kept confidential.”

The Lions are also asking the community to donate to the organization to fund the assistance program. All donations are tax deductible and can be submitted to the Shelter Island Lions Foundation by sending a check to P.O. Box 760, Shelter Island, NY 11964-0760, or by credit card or PayPal online at ShelterIslandLions.org/donate.