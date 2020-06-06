Voters to weigh in on Shelter Island School District elections

For the Shelter Island School District election on Tuesday, June 9, all registered voters have been mailed an absentee ballot. They must be received at the Post Office, or in a box at the school, by 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Voters are asked to approve the school’s 2020-21 budget, two other propositions and three candidates for school board seats.

Proposition 1 proposes the $12,150,022 budget for approval.

Proposition 2 concerns the appropriation of no more than $3,500,000 from School District funds or other available funds into a Reserve Fund for the purpose of funding major repairs to the District buildings and facilities.

Proposition 3 authorizes the School Board to spend a sum not to exceed $161,000 from the Capital Reserve Fund for the renovation of the science classroom labs.

The three candidates for the three seats are:

Tracy McCarthy (running for re-election)

Dawn Hedberg

Robert Strauss

The board members will serve for three-year terms, from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2023.