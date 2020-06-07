School scholarship and awards ceremony tomorrow

Courtesy illustration

Shelter Island School has announced a “virtual scholarship ceremony” for seniors to announce the award winners.

The awards have been donated by Shelter Island businesses, organizations and individuals. The Reporter’s annual journalism award will be included in the ceremony.

According to Shelter Island School Guidance Counselor Martha Tuthill, the recording of this ceremony will be available to view on the Shelter Island School website, tomorrow, Monday, June 8, 2020 at 7 p.m.

Each student will presented with a physical award and a check at the graduation ceremony with their diploma.

To find the scholarship video, go to the Shelter Island School website https://www.shelterisland.k12.ny.us/ and click on the link under “Upcoming Events” on June 8. You can also find it by clicking on the Guidance tab under “Departments.”

The video recording link will appear at the top of the Guidance Homepage. Or use this link for the Guidance homepage https://www.shelterisland.k12.ny.us/domain/105

According to the school, the video recording will remain available for viewing on the school website after June 8.