In-person high school graduation ceremonies set for end of month

Shelter Island School Superintendent Brian Doelger. (Credit: Reporter file photo)

After a spring where they saw their school building shuttered and had to isolate in their homes and learn mainly through computer monitors, the Shelter Island High School class of 2020 will finally end their school careers on a normal, traditional note.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in a statement on Sunday, announced that outdoor, socially distanced graduation ceremonies with up to 150 people may be held starting June 26.

“That’s when the [high schools] start to graduate and it gives us a couple of weeks between now and then,” the governor said, adding that it still will depend on the numbers and trends the state is monitoring during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. “But schools need to plan with the progress we’ve made so far and if we continue this trajectory, we’ll be able to do that.”

Plans are already underway for the Island’s graduation ceremony, according to Superintendent of Schools Brian Doelger, Ed.D. “While we do not have finalized detailed plans as we’re awaiting guidance, we will be having an in-person and outdoor graduation that adheres to the 150 person cap,” Mr. Doelger told the Reporter Sunday afternoon.

The graduation ceremonies are scheduled for Saturday, June 27, with a rain date the following day.