Lions clean up the Island; more than 100 volunteers pick up trash on roads, shore

Volunteers at Legion Hall on Saturday providing clean-up crews with equipment. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

Shelter Island Lions Club volunteers pitched in once again to help keep the Island free of liter and trash.

More than 100 people went to the American Legion Hall in the Center on Saturday morning for a drive-through staging location, where they were given masks, reflective safety vests and gloves, along with printed instructions on how to stay safe while picking up roadside debris and garbage.

The volunteers then dispersed to all parts of the Island with instructions to “wander through your neighborhood or favorite beach or causeway and collect as much roadside debris as you can.”

The volunteers returned after a couple of hours with filled bags to be transported to the Recycling Center. Susan Binder said the number of bags filled a town Highway Department truck.

“People were happy to report that the sides of our roads were in good shape,” Ms. Binder said. “Most debris was found along the shore line.”