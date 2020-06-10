Shelter Island Library: No tax hike

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

In something extremely rare in the world today, an entity has declared it is not raising taxes.

The Board of Trustees of the Shelter Island Public Library announced it “would not be asking for an increase in its tax levy for 2021, due to the effects of the coronavirus on the economy.”

The decision was unanimous at the board’s meeting Monday, and it has cancelled its annual October budget vote.

Board President Dave Roggie said in a statement: “The Library Board, recognizing the economic distress that this situation is having on our families, friends, neighbors, and community, did not feel that it could go forward with asking local residents to support an increase in taxes right now.”

Director Terry Lucas said the staff is continuing “to work tirelessly to develop and implement new services, while our more traditional offerings remain curtailed, to help protect our community from the coronavirus.”

Curb-side library services will start June 15, Ms. Lucas added, and those wishing to take advantage of all of the library’s services should email [email protected] or call the library at 631-749-0042.