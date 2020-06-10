Shelter Island moves into ‘Phase 2’ opening some businesses; beach stickers now available

Shelter Island Town Hall (Credit: Tara Smith)

Town Information Officer Dt. Sgt. Jack Thilberg released two statements today about re-opening some businesses, and beach stickers for residents and -non-residents.

In the first press release, Officer Thilberg stated: “The Town of Shelter Island is pleased to announce that as of today, June 10, 2020, restaurants and food service establishments in our community have reached Phase 2 and may open outdoor spaces with seating for customers, provided customers can be seated at tables that are appropriately distanced.

“Phase 2 also introduces the return of in-person retail car sales, office-based businesses, hair salons, barbershops, but nail salons will remain closed.

“Please help by supporting our local businesses as we all move forward.”

As for stickers on vehicles that allow parking at the public beaches, Officer Thilberg stated that a green triangle sticker is available to all residents free of charge and is good through January 2025.

A round purple sticker is available for purchase by visitors and is valid only for this year.

Town Clerk Dorothy Ogar’s office will provide the parking stickers.

The free resident stickers can be obtained by emailing — [email protected] — or mailing or faxing (631-749-3436) your car registrations to the Town Clerk’s Office and the permit(s) will be mailed to you.

There is also a walk up window on the south side of the Town Hall building where you can present your car registration to get the new 5-year parking permit.

To purchase a visitor parking permit, you should present your car registration and a copy of your lease at the Town Clerk’s walk-up window on the south side of the Town Hall building.

Weekly, monthly and seasonal permits are available for purchase with cash or check. No day passes are available due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

You can also obtain permits by mail, and you should call the Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 to make arrangements.

Additional information can be found on the Shelter Island Town website.