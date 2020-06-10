Shelter Island Police Department blotter

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Arrests

Two men from Ridgewood, N.Y., Elvis Quintuna, 27, and Hugo Bolivar Sinche-Zhingre, 34, were arrested at 9:15 p.m. on June 5 and charged with criminal trespass in the 3rd degree. They had entered a private dock in Bootleggers Alley and were fishing. The dock was clearly posted and access was blocked with a chain.

Mr. Quintuna was also charged with fishing without a license.

Both men were processed, released on desk appearance tickets and instructed to appear in Justice Court at a later date.

Summonses

The following received summonses on June 2: David C. Fracapane of Remsenburg was ticketed on South Ferry Road for operating a vehicle with a suspended/revoked registration; Marina Tychinina of Brooklyn for failure to stop at a stop sign on North Ferry Road; and Nicholas O. Robert of Bronxville for not wearing a seatbelt.

Seven tickets were issued on June 3: Gaetano H. Cremoux of New York City for speeding on North Cartwright Road; Quenia L.Soler Carranza for unlicensed operation and operating with a revoked/suspended registration on North Ferry Road; Alex Juncal of East Hampton for unlicensed driving, driving with a portable electronic device in West Neck; and Wendy X. Penado Alvarez of Cutchogue for unlicensed operation on North Ferry Road.

On June 4, summonses were given to Edith W. Urquia-Reyes of Sag Harbor for driving an unregistered vehicle on South Ferry Road; John M. Masten of New York City for failure to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road; and Katrin Thorman of Shelter Island for driving with a suspended/revoked registration.

Michael Beckman was ticketed on June 5 on Manhanset Road for failure to stop at a stop sign. On June 6, police issued summonses to Ludvin A. Velasquez Ventura of Greenport for unlicensed operation and for driving with a revoked/suspended registration.

William Frabricio of Southampton was stopped on South Ferry Road on June 8 for driving with a portable electronic device and for unlicensed operation.

A Bay constable issued a ticket to Rosalio Camacho on June 7 for fishing without a valid registration in Hay Beach.

Between June 2 and 8, police conducted traffic stops, radar and distracted driving enforcement in the Center, Cartwright and West Neck, resulting in 17 warnings and 16 tickets. Twenty-two parking tickets were issued during the week.

Other reports

During the week, officers patrolled the beaches in Ram Island, West Neck, Silver Beach and Hay Beach, often with an interpreter, to ensure environmental code enforcement and advising people to pick up trash, use the restrooms where available, stay below the high water mark and have legal fishing permits.

A caller reported garbage on a Ram Island beach on June 2; police requested an extra patrol and notified the Highway Department.

Dispatch received a message of a 911 call of a woman screaming on a boat off Hay Beach on June 2. After 20 attempts to reach the caller, police were advised everything was fine.

A caller told police on June 3 that a person driving at a high rate of speed had passed her in Menantic and failed to stop at a stop sign. An officer canvassed the area with negative results. A similar complaint was received in West Neck with the same results.

A civil dispute was reported on June 4.

Police helped Southampton and Sag Harbor police with disturbances in the villages on June 4 and 5 with no problems.

A Center caller reported on a possible carbon monoxide problem on June 4; The Shelter Island Fire Department responded, swept the residence with sensors and found no problems.

On June 5, a Center caller reported that three signs had been thrown into a wooded area. Also on that date, a Silver Beach neighbor complained about trees being cut on his property.

Property damage was reported in the Center on June 6 and debris on a Center roadway was noted.

On June 6, an officer assisted a partially disabled boat to dock in Silver Beach.

In response to a boater’s complaint, an officer located the jet ski that had cut him off in West Neck and advised the operator to keep a safe distance from other boats.

Police received an internet complaint on June 6 and notice of a large tree blocking a West Neck roadway. The same day a violent domestic dispute was reported in Cartwright.

A South Ferry captain reported on June 6 that an overturned hobie cat in the south channel, but it turned upright and was no longer in distress. The same day, an officer saw a disabled boat on a private dock; the owner made the repair and officers assisted in removing the boat from the dock. On the 6th, an officer on patrol noticed garbage on a Center roadway and removed it.

On June 7, police investigated a possible assault that had taken place earlier in the day in the Heights. An ongoing domestic dispute in the Heights was also reported. The same day, police assisted a caller whose boat in South Ferry was disabled and issued a warning about not being registered. A caller also reported smoke coming from a boat east of the Island. Officers and marine units found no signs of smoke but reported that a structure fire in Easthampton could have caused it.

On patrol on June 7, an officer noticed a dinghy on a town landing in Montclair without a permit. The owner was notified and removed the dinghy.

On June 8, a caller reported being shoved by a passing bicyclist in the Center and told to get off the road. An extra patrol was requested.

A complainant told police on June 8 that a person was riding a dirt bike in Menantic for several hours with loud music. Police told the person, who was riding the bike on his own property, about the town code on noise and advised that the hours of operation be limited.

Animals

A dog at large was reported in Cartwright on June 2; it was captured by an officer and returned to its owner. A “howling” dog was reported in a Silver Beach neighborhood on June 7, but could not be located. An anonymous caller reported a barking dog in Cartwright on June 7; the owner retrieved the dog.

An injured bird was reported in Cartwright on June 4, identified by an officer as a fledgling robin; the caller was advised to leave it be. A snapping turtle reported in a Menantic driveway on June 6 was relocated by police to a nearby fresh pond.

An injured hedgehog in the Heights was taken by an officer to the vet on June 6. On June 8, an injured rabbit was reported in the Center; the area was searched unsuccessfully.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported three cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on June 6 and 7. In one case, on June 7, transportation was refused and in another on June 8, medical attention was refused.