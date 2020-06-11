Shelter Island School announces 2020 grad awardees; presentations made virtually via video

Guidance Counselor Martha Tuthill and Superintendent Brian Doelger hosted a video presentation of awards to graduating seniors. (Credit: Shelter Island School)

The Shelter Island School has made every effort to celebrate the 2020 seniors with time-honored traditions, despite the closing of the school building for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every year, sponsors select deserving graduates to award financial scholarships and awards. To give the awardees their due, Guidance Counselor Martha Tuthill had the sponsors submit videos, which were woven into a presentation on the school’s website on Monday, June 8. The video can still be seen on the website.

The videos were made by community leaders, sponsors and teachers, all appearing in different settings. Many chose outdoor scenes to capture the beauty of the Island; others appeared from home “studios.”

The Shelter Island Fire Department was represented by Michael Johnson, appearing in uniform beside a fire engine, and reminding grads to have smoke detectors in their dorms or homes.

Ms. Tuthill and Superintendent Brian Doelger hosted the presentations from a table outside the School, where Social Studies teacher Peter Miedema’s dog, Adele, invited herself into the ceremony. The list of 2020 Shelter Island School and Community Scholarships Recipients are as follows:

• American Legion Auxiliary Award for Social Studies: Amelia Clark

• American Legion Auxiliary Award for Americanism & Citizenship: Daniel Martin

• American Legion Award: Daniel Martin and Keith Taplin

• Attorney General Triple “C” Award: Henry Binder and Lyng-Seay Coyne

• Betty Kontje Memorial Sportsmanship Award, Shelter Island Country Club: Lyng-Seay Coyne and Lucas Quigley-Dunning

• Chamber of Commerce Essay Award: Emma Gallagher

• Congressional Merit Award (Val/Sal): Emma Gallagher and Lyng-Seay Coyne

• Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Good Citizen Award: Henry Binder

• Elizabeth Yvonne Clark Memorial Scholarship Award: Henry Binder

• Emerson P. & Mabel S. Mitchell Memorial Award for Music: Jennifer Lupo

• Emerson P. & Mabel S. Mitchell Memorial Award for Science: Walter Richards

• Friedman Family Fine Art Photography Award in Honor of Lt. Theinert: Lauren Gurney

• Greenport Rotary Club Scholarship: Emma Gallagher and Abigail Kotula

• L. George Ferrer Memorial PBA Scholarship: Daniel Martin

• Lt. Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Scholarship Award: Henry Binder, Maria Carbajal, Walter Richards

• Mashomack Preserve Environmental Award: Emma Gallagher and Abigail Kotula

• Mimi Brennan Memorial Scholarship for Civic Engagement: Abigail Kotula

• Nancy “Bird” Alexander Memorial Scholarship: Henry Binder and Nicholas Labrozzi

• National Honor Society Awards: Henry Binder, Amelia Clark, Lyng-Seay Coyne, Emma Gallagher, Lauren Gurney, Abigail Kotula

• New York State Council of Administrators of Music Educators Award (NYSCAME): Amelia Clark

• New York State Office of the State Comptroller Student Achievement Award: Henry Binder, Lyng-Seay Coyne, Emma Gallagher, Lauren Gurney, Jonas Kinsey, Abigail Kotula, Jennifer Lupo, Lucas Quigley-Dunning

• North Fork Community Theater Award: Amelia Clark

• Peter Laird Vielbig Memorial Award: Abigail Kotula

• President’s Education Gold Award: Henry Binder, Amelia Clark, Lyng-Seay Coyne, Emma Gallagher, Lauren Gurney, Abigail Kotula, Audrey Wood

• President’s Education Silver Award: Jonas Kinsey, Kal Lewis, Jennifer Lupo, Daniel Martin, Lucas Quigley-Dunning, Walter Richards

• Road Less Traveled Scholarship: Mitchell Rice

• Saint Mary’s Benjamin Cardone Memorial Award: Alberto Morales-Serrano

Saint Mary’s L.W. & Florence Hench Fund Award: Maria Carbajal, Kal Lewis, Luke Lowell-Liszanckie, Carlos Morales-Serrano, Mitchell Rice

• Saint Mary’s Scholarship: Keith Taplin

• SCOPE District Scholarship: Nicholas Labrozzi

• Shelter Island 10K Community Fund Award: Emma Gallagher

• Shelter Island Faculty Association Humanities Award: Emma Gallagher

• Shelter Island Faculty Association MST Award: Emma Gallagher

• Shelter Island Faculty Association Arts Award: Audrey Wood

• Shelter Island Faculty Association Achievement Award: Alberto Morales-Serrano

• Shelter Island Faculty Association Salutatorian Award: Lyng-Seay Coyne

• Shelter Island Faculty Association Valedictorian Award: Emma Gallagher

• Shelter Island Fire Department Scholarship Award:Jennifer Cooke and Lauren Gurney

• Shelter Island Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary Award: Audrey Wood

• Shelter Island Lion’s Club Jack Monaghan Memorial Award: Henry Binder and Lyng-Seay Coyne

• Shelter Island Players Karen Lomuscio Memorial Award: Amelia Clark and Nicholas Labrozzi

• Shelter Island Presbyterian Church Joan W. Siedem Memorial Award: Amelia Clark

• Shelter Island PTSA Kenneth A. Lanier Memorial Award: Lucas Quigley-Dunning

• Shelter Island Reporter Journalism Award: Henry Binder, Emma Gallagher, Jonas Kinsey

• Shelter Island School Century Club Award for Community Service: Henry Binder, Lyng Coyne, Emma Gallagher, Lauren Gurney, Jonas Kinsey, Abby Kotula, Jennifer Lupo, Lucas Quigley-Dunning

• South Ferry Best English Thesis Awards: Emma Gallagher and Walter Richards

• Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital: Lauren Gurney

• Student Council—Art Pedersen Memorial Award: Luke Lowell-Liszanckie and Jennifer Lupo

• Student Council Scholarship Award: Maria Carbajal

• Suffolk County Bicycle Riders Association Award: Jonas Kinsey

• Suffolk County Executive Public Service Award: Emma Gallagher and Abigail Kotula

• Suffolk County Music Educators Association Scholarship (SCMEA): Daniel Martin

• Victoria Loconsolo Foundation Award: Henry Binder, Lyng-Seay Coyne, Jennifer Lupo, Audrey Wood

Congratulations to all.

Now that graduation ceremonies are to be held in person on Saturday, June 27, the awards will be given to each of the winners at that time.