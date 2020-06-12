A letter from the Shelter Island Library’s director to the community

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Dear Friends and Neighbors,

We are happy to announce that starting June 15, we plan to begin curbside pickup and home delivery of library materials. We are excited to enter this new phase.

In order to receive library materials, you should place a hold in our online catalog (see below for instructions), or call the library at 631-749-0042 to ask for a hold to be placed for you.

If your books and/or movies are available in our library, they will be taken from the shelf, wiped down and placed in a bag labeled with your last name and first initial. You will then be called to set up a time and day to pick up your items.

If you do not wish to pick up your items, just let us know and we will deliver them to you. You will be given an approximate time of delivery and the items will be left at your door.

As we are trying to discourage contact, please do not collect your items until the library staff member has returned to her car.

If your items are not available, place the hold and we will notify you when they come in. In the meantime, give us a call and we will be happy to recommend some alternative books or movies you may like. We will not be getting daily deliveries of books as in the past, so the wait time on holds may be a bit longer.

When you come to pick up your items:

Please use the North Ferry Road entrance to the library.

There will be a cart near the ramp to the front door holding the bags. If someone is at the cart, we ask that you wait until they leave the cart area before you go to pick up your items.

There will also be a large tub on the ledge near the Book Drop. Kindly leave any books or movies you wish to return in this tub.

After you have picked up and returned any library materials, please exit onto Bateman Road.

Everyone over the age of 2 is required to wear a mask on library property.

If you applied for a library card online, let us know and we will put your permanent card in with your items.

Following these instructions will allow for both you and our staff members to be safe and adhere to the mandatory guidelines set out by New York State.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we embark on this first step of reopening.

Sincerely,

Terry Lucas, Library Director