How Shelter Island can win the numbers game; Census 2020

Town Councilman Mike Bebon (Credit: Judy Card)

Councilman Mike Bebon again urged all Islanders to respond to the national census.

Since the census doesn’t mail forms to post office boxes — the only available mail delivery on the Island — Mr. Bebon has advised filing online or over the phone. He has stressed the importance that Shelter Island’s population be counted, since federal funds, along with state and local representation, depends on an accurate count of the population.

The Island has “lagged behind,” Mr. Bebon said, noting that the response rate on Shelter Island has been about 10%, while the response rate for other municipalities, the state and the county has been in the 50% to 60% range.

Online or over-the-phone filing takes about 15 minutes, the councilman has said, and only one member of each household is required to submit information. To file online, go to my2020census.gov and for phone submissions call 844-330-2020 for English speakers and 844-468-2020 for Spanish speakers.