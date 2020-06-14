Poppy Day on Shelter Island

Poppies brighten an Island lawn. (Credit: Photo courtesy of Eleanor P. Labrozzi)



Poppies remind us to honor and support our veterans.



National Poppy Day was May 24 and The American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) wants to help Islanders to honor, support and remember our vets.

This year the ALA poppies have a new look. They are hand-made by The ALA with recycled plastic bottles. Please order now, as the supplies are limited.



The poppies add color to your garden, driveway or potted plants and can be left out year-round.



Best of all, 100% of the profits from the sale of these poppies go directly to help our veterans.



You can order today by calling Chairperson Eleanor Labrozzi at 631-965-2551.