New summer league to start at Goat Hill

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Shelter Island Country Club (SICC) debuts a new league for members — The Tuesday Twosome 9-hole Summer League — beginning June 30.

Golfers can form their own twosomes every week (play with the same partner, or change it up whenever you want). Each golfer plays their own game and turns in scorecards to the Golf Committee after each round.

Prizes in various categories will be awarded at the end of the league season in September. Weekly league fee is $10 for members, $15 for members renting a cart. Sign up for the league by emailing the Golf Committee — Ann Beckwith and Karen Gibbs — at [email protected] Spaces are limited, so don’t delay. The course will close when play begins with a 5 p.m. shotgun start.

Practice range

The practice range is spruced up and now open. Tokens may be purchased from pro shop staff. One token is $7. No drivers, please. Short irons only.

Pro Shop opens Saturday

SICC’s Pro Shop opens at 7 a.m. Saturday for the season. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends.

To keep our staff, members and patrons as safe as possible, all transactions will be completed at the pro shop window on the clubhouse porch. All members and patrons must check in with pro shop staff before teeing off. Walking is encouraged, but those golfers who are unable to navigate the course on foot can rent a cart.

Single riders only, unless two people are from the same household.

A golfer must be 18 or older to rent and drive a cart. We will continue to sanitize carts before and after each use.

Cart rentals, driving range tokens and club rentals are available, along with balls, tees, gloves, hats and golf shirts. All members receive a 10% discount on regularly priced apparel.

The Flying Goat ready to serve

Limited food and drink service at The Flying Goat starts this weekend. The restaurant is unable to serve food on the porch until Long Island enters phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan. Yup, phase 2 allows for outdoor dining, but you aren’t truly outdoors if you have a fixed roof over your heads.

So for a few days at least (if all goes well phase 3 should begin June 25), golfers and patrons can order food and drink by calling the restaurant at 631-749-5404, or by ordering at the takeout window. The start-up menu will likely be pub fare — burgers, dogs, wings, and the like.

You can eat at the picnic tables outside on the lawn, or you can grab-and-go to your next hole or other destination. Beverage cart service on Saturdays and Sundays also starts this weekend.

The bar and clubhouse interior remain closed, although an inside restroom will be accessible for patrons when the restaurant is open. However, you must wear a mask to enter.

Ladies Scramble on hiatus

The group of women golfers who met for a scramble every Friday for some no-pressure play is taking a break for a bit. We’ll keep you posted if it starts up again.

From the archives

The Shelter Island Historical Society has quite a collection of SICC history, and much of it will be on display next year to mark the club’s 120th anniversary. Some tidbits:

“There was a discussion about young Mr. Strobel riding over the club green in an automobile, damaging some of our flags and greens. It was decided that we send him a bill for $10 for the damages. … The bill was sent to Mr. Strobel and has since been paid.”

Board of Director minutes, Aug. 17, 1935: “RESOLVED: That alcoholic drinks shall be served to members, monthly members and fortnightly members only, and that no drinks shall be served on the piazza, or outside of the cafe in their original packages. Further, such alcoholic drinks shall only be served from the respective member’s own private supplies.”

Board of Director minutes, early 1920s: “Caddy Charges: 20 cents per round of 9 holes.”

Mary Fran Gleason is a member of the Shelter Island Country Club Board of Trustees. Visit the website www.shelterislandcc.org for more.