Library resumes curbside delivery; appointments for pickup available

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

A small but meaningful connection is being restored between the Shelter Island Public Library and the community.

Closed since mid-March, the library is now able to resume curbside delivery of books, according to Director Terry Lucas. “We did a soft rollout last Thursday and Friday and it went well” she said. “People were really happy to return the books and movies they had and pick up new material.” Patrons can call 631-749-0042 or go to silibrary.org and click on the link to the Catalog.

The staff will call when materials come in to make an appointment for pickup. “We are setting up appointments for every day this week except Sunday,” said Ms. Lucas, and they will make deliveries to those who don’t wish to leave their homes.

Bob is back. Bob DeStefano, host of Zoom Trivia Happy Hour, returns Saturday, June 20 at 5 p.m. on Zoom. Send an email to [email protected] for login information.

The many online offerings will continue while the library building remains closed to the public. Coming up on Monday, June 22, the Mystery Book Club will be discussing “Death in a Desert Land,” by Andrew Wilson. Famed Queen of Crime Agatha Christie is the heroine of this stylish mystery. To join the Zoom discussion, send an email with “Mystery Club” in the subject line to [email protected]

The Friday Night Dialogue on June 26 at 7 p.m. will feature Jacquelyn Ottman, founder of GreenMarketing.com, talking about making the most of pandemic cooking. To join on Zoom, send an email with “Cooking” in the subject line to [email protected]

Prepare for the discussion of Shakespeare in Community: King John, led by Becky Coles on Saturday, June 27 at 12:30 p.m. To join on Zoom, email [email protected] with “Shakespeare” in the subject line.

Teen Game Night on Tuesday, June 23 at 5 p.m. features a variety of hilarious games that involve yelling, screaming, laughing and attempting not to blurt out the answers. Use your smartphone for online games. Email [email protected] to join.

Sara Mundy’s popular Sing Along for Kids returns Saturday, June 20 at 11 a.m. Sing along and dance to favorites, including some from top movies. Email [email protected] to sign up.