(Credit: Reporter File Photo)

Rina M. Bottone of Shelter Island died on Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was 55 years old.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 19 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at The Shelter Island Funeral Home, 23 West Neck Road, Shelter Island, New York .

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday morning, June 20 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Isle R.C. Church on Shelter Island, officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis.