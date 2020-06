Freshest food comes from the Havens Farmers Market.

The Havens Farmers Market’s Vendor of the Week is Goodale Farms. The Goodale family has a long tradition of farming that began in the 1880’s.

The farm raises cows, goats, pigs and chickens, and grows an assortment of vegetables and berries the way their ancestors did.

Their dairy products, from yogurt to milk to cheese, bring freshness to your table.

Stop by the Market tomorrow from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.