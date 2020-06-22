Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Marion Glatzer Curko

(Credit: Reporter File Photo)

Marion Glatzer Curko passed away on June 20, 2020. Her family said they think she “escaped this mortal realm to avoid having to make a decision in the upcoming presidential election.”

Marion was born on April 30, 1950 to Heinz and Inge Glatzer in Gevelberg, Germany. Together, they emigrated to the U.S. in 1955. Marion grew up in Middletown, N.Y. with her sisters Sylvia and Germaine, and attended school in Goshen. Before her graduation from high school in 1968, she enjoyed her teen years as a flaming baton twirler, a cliff diver and a pit girl.

She married Sam D. Curko at the age of 19 and moved to Shelter Island in 1970. She loved the Island dearly, and made it her permanent home. She was a phenomenal cook who always prepared enough to share with unexpected dinner guests, her family said.

Her taste in music ranged from big band to Neil Diamond to Johnny Cash, and her favorite sitcom was M.A.S.H. Her infectious sense of humor was never-ending, her family said, often inappropriate, and influenced by the likes of Benny Hill.

When it came to the parental tone in the house, inconsistency was king, ranging from a General George S. Patton speech to an episode of HeeHaw, her family said.

She is survived by her children Heidi, Gretchen, and Erik, her son-in-law J. Colangelo, her daughter-in-law Kim Curko, and her grandchildren Mia, Ava, Lucien, Christian, Peyton and Miles.

She was loved dearly and will be infinitely missed. Private services will be held.