Windmill, pigs and chickens — oh, my! New opportunities to explore Manor farm

Summer at Sylvester Manor is a quintessential Shelter Island experience, where modern agricultural innovation meets history. In this case, the history stretches back to the Island’s 1652 settling and to Native Americans before that; the innovation is as modern as 21st-century wind-driven energy generation.

For families searching for safe, interesting activities, Sylvester Manor Educational Farm has designed programs for all ages to enjoy, between June 30 and August 22.

One program, Farm Exploration, consists of 45-minute sessions. Living up to its educational mission, the Farm staff will take two families per session, limited to five people per family, to explore the seasonal activities.

These may include various tasks that need to be completed around the farm; visiting the animals; and forage walks.

These sessions are $60 per family. Parents or guardians may attend with children up to age sixteen. They can be scheduled for Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.; also Thursdays at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

For a more immersive experience, an individual family can reserve 90 minutes with one of the farm educators.

These seasonal experiences may include a field walk (with tasting as you go); interacting with the pigs and chickens; carrying out a farm craft or task; a chance to climb inside the historic windmill; and enjoying a fresh farm-to-table snack.

These sessions are $200 per family, limited to six people per family, of any age. These can be scheduled for Saturday afternoons at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Additional programs are coming up, including scavenger hunts and self-guided activities around the Manor grounds and gardens. These are free; to register for these or the above sessions, visit the website sylvestermanor.org.