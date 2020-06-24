Shelter Island Police Department blotter

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

A town summons was issued to Katherine V. Franzoni of Shelter Island on June 16 for letting her dog run at large on Manhanset Road.

On June 17, police ticketed Gaetano M. Cremoux of New York City for riding a moped on South Ferry Road without a license plate and a helmet.

Nery M. Paredes of Laurel was given a summons on South Ferry Road on June 18 for operating a vehicle while using a portable electronic device.

On June 22, David N. Kingsley of New York City was ticketed for failure to keep to the right on Ram Island Drive.

A bay constable issued three tickets on June 19, 20 and 21. Tristan Sands Remkus of Sag Harbor was charged with having insufficient life preservers — four for seven passengers — in Smith’s Cove. Esau Croc V. Guardado of Brentwood was ticketed for driving on a beach south of Menhaden Lane without a permit. Kevin J. Razdy of New York City was given a summons in Shelter Island Sound for having a child on board without a life preserver.

During June 17, 19, 20, 21 and 22, police conducted 16 traffic stops and distracted driving enforcement in the Center, Menantic, West Neck and Ram Island, resulting in 10 warnings and 2 tickets.

ACCIDENTS

Charles Gulluscio of Titusville, Fla. was driving eastbound on Cobbetts Lane on June 9 when his passenger-side mirror hit a pedestrian, Jessica Cox of Shelter Island, who was holding an infant. Mr. Gulluscio told police that glare from the sun limited his visibility. Ms. Cox and the child fell down and were transported to Southampton Hospital with minor injuries; Mr. Gulluscio stayed on the scene.

On June 17, Keith W. Dickerson of Shelter Island was driving eastbound on South Midway Road when a deer on the side of the roadway caused him to veer to the right and hit a utility pole. There was extensive damage (over $1,000) to the front end of the vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

A report on June 16 of a suspicious woman walking door to door in the Center turned out to be a 2020 census employee.

A caller notified police that a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on South Midway Road on June 16; an officer located the vehicle, followed it to South Ferry and did not notice any violations.

Police received a complaint on June 16 that a sailboat on a trailer was parked partially on his South Ferry Hills property. An officer agreed to talk to the owner.

The next day, police investigated a family matter in the Heights and received a report, for information purposes, from a man on a bicycle being yelled at when he made a left turn onto Cobbetts Lane. He was accused of cutting off that person but claimed she had gone through a stop sign.

An owner reported on the 17th that a gas tank was missing from his boat docked in West Neck.

Police received an anonymous complaint of loud music at a party in West Neck on the 19th; the homeowner turned the music off without incident. Gun shots were reported in the Center on June 19; the area was canvassed with negative results. A visitor to Police Headquarters on the 19th reported a damaged vehicle, and an extra patrol was requested of Fiske Field when littering in the baseball dugout was reported.

A possible campsite was reported in Menantic on June 19; the Shelter Island Highway Department (SIHD) was notified to remove it. A West Neck caller said a family had started a small campfire on Crescent Beach on that date. They were advised to completely extinguish the fire and clean up the trash.

Another report on June 20 said two large tents had been set up in Hay Beach. Police advised about 20 people that camping and littering were prohibited and were told to move the tents closer to the water in order to not damage the beach grass. An officer saw two small fires on Menhaden Lane; they belonged to a family fishing. Although no camping equipment was noticed, they were advised that camping was a violation of town code.

On June 21, a caller told police there were several tents on Reel Point at 6 a.m., also garbage at town trash cans and people possibly sleeping in parked vehicles. The SIHD had already picked up the trash and an officer reported at about 10 a.m. that few vehicles were parked and no tents were visible.

On June 22, an extra patrol was requested on Reel Point but no tents or signs of overnight camping were found. A follow-up was conducted that date in response to an email.

On June 20 and 21, officers conducted Environmental Conservation Law inspections in Hay Beach, Reel Point and Silver Beach.

Also on the 20th, an officer followed a boat creating a large wake in the North Ferry channel to Greenport and issued a warning to the owner.

A warning was issued to a Smith’s Cove boat owner about regulations for towing a tube without an observer on June 20. A young person in an inflatable raft was reported missing for over an hour in Hay Beach. A marine unit located the person. A disabled Hobie Cat with a snapped mast was reported off Shell Beach. It was towed ashore privately but an officer confirmed there were no injuries.

Also on the 20th, an officer on patrol saw people on a disabled boat off Mashomack Point and stood by until a private tow responded. Police were told that anchored boats, rafted off Silver Beach, were playing loud music. The owner of one boat turned down the music.

A domestic dispute was referred to Southampton Town police on June 21. An officer noticed a boat speeding in Dering Harbor; the driver said he was a new owner and was issued a warning about imprudent speed.

A Silver Beach caller on that day said several people were lying on towels on the owner’s lawn; they were told they were on private property but did not leave the area. An extra patrol was requested.

Two jet skiers were reported operating at a high speed in West Neck Creek on June 21; they were warned about the town code on jet skis.

A verbal warning to stay off a Center roadway was issued on that date to a rider of a dirt bike.

An illegally moored boat in South Ferry Hills was reported on June 22. That day, a caller told police he was stranded north of Gardiners Island after his boat drifted away. A passing boater transported him back to his boat.

On June 22, a person was notified to move a vehicle for sale, parked on Bridge Street, so that it did not block the sidewalk.

An anonymous caller complained on the 22nd about a sign in the Center that was blocking the vision of passing motorists; the sign’s owner immediately moved the sign.

A domestic dispute was reported in Menantic on June 22.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

There were a number of complaints about dogs on beaches. More than a dozen people were warned in Shorewood over several days about the town code prohibiting dogs on beaches between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

A dog at large on Ram Island was reported but an officer found the dog actually lived at that location. A Tarkettle resident told police a small dog at large “attacked” her dog but there were no injuries. A dog at large in the Center returned home on its own.

Police returned a loose pit bull to its Center owner and another Center owner retrieved a reported dog at large.

Two baby raccoons were reported on a Center roadway; one was gone when police arrived; the other was taken to North Fork Animal Hospital. A sick raccoon in the Center was captured and transported to a vet for euthanasia.

A case of animal neglect was reported in the Center but an officer inspected the premises and said the animals had access to fresh water and plenty of food.

An orphaned turkey chick was found in a Cartwright yard; transport was arranged to the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center. An injured turkey was reported at a Center home but the owner said no injured turkey was there.

A bat in a Silver Beach house was reported.

ALARMS

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to two fire alarms on June 17 and 18 in South Ferry Hills and West Neck respectively. One was caused by kitchen smoke from cooking and the other was set off in a basement where no smoke was found

Two burglary alarms were activated in Hay Beach and West Neck on June 19. One was caused when the cleaning staff was not aware the alarm had been set; in the second, the owner forgot to secure the front door.

A panic alarm in Silver Beach was mistakenly set off while being tested.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported eight people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on June 16, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22. A ninth case had private transport.